Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.