Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $302.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

