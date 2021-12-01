Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 17.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.18. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.