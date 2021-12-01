Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

