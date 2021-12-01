Farmers Trust Co. Sells 517 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

