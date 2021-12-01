Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

