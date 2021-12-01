Fear NFTs One Day Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00062755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.83 or 0.07913322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.37 or 0.99873167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

