Feellike 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,323.64 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.14 or 0.08023736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,624.75 or 0.98330946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

