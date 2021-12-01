Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

