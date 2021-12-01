Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Feronia Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Feronia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Feronia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRNFF)

Feronia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

