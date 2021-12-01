Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($84.09).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

FIE opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.26 and a 200 day moving average of €62.71. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

