Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $185.85 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.