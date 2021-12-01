Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $464.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.