Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

