Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,780 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $154.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.