Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,659 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

