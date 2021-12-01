Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,869 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.