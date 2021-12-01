Financial Contrast: Secoo (SECO) and Its Competitors

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Secoo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s peers have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Secoo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secoo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 12.90 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -8.93

Secoo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Summary

Secoo peers beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

