Financial Review: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 54.38 -$66.33 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 3.00 $132.24 million ($3.14) -5.91

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C4 Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Coherus BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.66%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -265.03% -26.49% -19.89% Coherus BioSciences -63.72% -133.21% -30.72%

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Coherus BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

