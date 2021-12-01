Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 1.5%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

About Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.