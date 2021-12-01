FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTEV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

