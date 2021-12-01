First Bank & Trust Has $311,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CarMax were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 23.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 9.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CarMax by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.