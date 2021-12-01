First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genpact were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.