First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $244,000 in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $227.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $220.73 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

