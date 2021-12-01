First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,306 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.