First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,450 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

