First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.77

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.77 and traded as high as C$28.49. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 3,530,161 shares trading hands.

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.77. The stock has a market cap of C$18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

