First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

