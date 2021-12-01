First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 4,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,117. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

