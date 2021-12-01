First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) is G&S Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

IFV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 282,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.