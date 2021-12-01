First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.