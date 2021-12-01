First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.