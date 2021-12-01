First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $437,000.

