Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Harry Disimone Purchases 1,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fiserv stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

