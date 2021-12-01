Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,279. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $131.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

