Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

