Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.59

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 1430741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

