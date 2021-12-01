Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.28 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

