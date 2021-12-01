Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

