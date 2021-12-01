Fluent Financial LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $379.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

