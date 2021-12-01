Flux (FLUX) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Flux has a market capitalization of $445.20 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00398843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00189160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00097309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 220,521,642 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

