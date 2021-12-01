FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,536. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

