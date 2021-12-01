FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of FormFactor worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.