FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOX opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. FOX has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

