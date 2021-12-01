Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

