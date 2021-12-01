Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

