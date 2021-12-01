Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 72,917 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Hologic worth $48,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hologic stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.