Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 529,650 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 529,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,546,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

