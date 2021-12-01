Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 367,654 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 269.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,654 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Mimecast worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.