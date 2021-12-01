Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,531 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,879. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

