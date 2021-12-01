Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 883,881 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $36,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

